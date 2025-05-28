Tourist Police use AI surveillance to nab 180 foreign fugitives in under a year – Pattaya tops arrest list

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Tourist Police have successfully deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance cameras in major tourist areas nationwide, leading to the arrest of 180 wanted suspects—many of them foreign nationals—within just one year. The initiative, which began in July 2024, is part of a broader modernization policy instructed by the Royal Thai Police Commissioner to enhance public safety using advanced technology.

Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-am, stated that the AI camera network is linked to a central database maintained by the Central Investigation Bureau. This system cross-checks facial data in real time against outstanding arrest warrants and watchlists. The technology is being actively used in tourism hubs like Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Suvarnabhumi Airport.







Since its rollout, Pattaya has recorded the highest number of arrests—102 suspects—followed by 54 in Chiang Mai, 21 in Nakhon Ratchasima, and 3 at Suvarnabhumi Airport. In addition to wanted individuals, over 600 known pickpockets, scam artists, and foreign exchange fraud suspects—both Thai and foreign—have been added to the system for real-time behavior monitoring and early intervention.

Lt. Gen. Saksira emphasized the system’s role in deterring crime before it happens and ensuring Thailand remains a safe destination for global travelers. Plans are underway to expand the AI surveillance network to cover all major tourist locations nationwide.

































