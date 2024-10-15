Free Pad Thai distributed in Pattaya to Honor King Rama IX

PATTAYA, Thailand – In commemoration of the 8th anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), Mrs. Kanya, 57, owner of the famous “Je Ya Sukhothai Pad Thai” restaurant in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi, along with her family, distributed 85 kilograms of free Pad Thai to local residents. The distribution, held in front of their restaurant at the entrance of Soi Nern Plub Wan, aimed to pay tribute to King Rama IX’s memory and his boundless benevolence towards the Thai people.









As part of the charitable event, the family also provided free dishes including noodles, sticky rice with pork, mixed salads, khanom bueang (Thai crepes), and beverages to everyone who attended. The food was distributed until supplies ran out, attracting a large crowd of locals and youth.





Mrs. Kanya expressed her deep reverence for King Rama IX, stating that this is the 6th consecutive year her family has organized this event in honor of the late monarch. She and her family take great pride in their annual tradition and are committed to continuing this charitable act in the future. Through their efforts, they wish to perpetuate the spirit of doing good in memory of their beloved king.





































