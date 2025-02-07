Tourist injured in Pattaya after tripping on unmarked hole on the sidewalk

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Icelandic tourist sustained injuries after tripping and falling into an unmarked hole on Pattaya Central Road on February 6. The incident occurred around 1:06 AM, and the Pattaya Rescue Unit was alerted and quickly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescue teams found the injured tourist with severe facial wounds and blood covering the face. They administered first aid before transporting the tourist to the hospital. The tourist explained that they tripped over a large hole measuring approximately 1.5 meters by 1.5 meters. The hole, which resembled a drain, had a raised edge of about 10 centimeters. However, the top of the hole was covered with debris, including trash, stones, and leaves, leading to the fall.







Local residents reported that the hole has been a longstanding issue, and many other tourists and locals have also tripped and been injured due to the hazard. Additionally, two exposed bolts from a removed streetlight pole on the sidewalk were also mentioned as a safety risk. These bolts were left behind by workers who had failed to remove them after the pole was taken down.

The community is now urging relevant authorities to address these hazards promptly, repair the hole, and remove the dangerous streetlight bolts to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of both residents and tourists.













































