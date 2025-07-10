Tour bus crash underscores growing safety concerns for travelers heading to Pattaya and beyond

PATTAYA, Thailand – A harrowing road accident on July 8 involving a Bangkok–Phuket tour bus that overturned during light rain in Phetchaburi province is reigniting concerns about travel safety for domestic and international tourists across Thailand — including those bound for popular destinations like Pattaya.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 PM on Phetkasem Road (southbound), kilometer marker 151-560 in Hua Saphan subdistrict, Muang district, when a blue-and-white air-conditioned interprovincial bus lost control on a slippery curve during a drizzle and flipped off the roadside. The vehicle, carrying 28 passengers — both Thai and foreign — along with two drivers, left 11 people injured. The rest scrambled to break the windows and escape the overturned vehicle before being assisted by rescue teams and good Samaritans.







Phetchaburi authorities, including the deputy provincial governor, medical staff, and transport officials, arrived swiftly to manage the emergency response. Injured passengers were rushed to Phra Chom Klao Hospital and Bangkok Phetchaburi Hospital. Those unhurt were temporarily sheltered at the provincial hall while a replacement bus was dispatched to continue the journey to Phuket.

According to the driver, Thalerngsak Tapina, the vehicle departed from Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal with 28 passengers. As it approached the infamous Hua Saphan curve — known for frequent accidents during rain — the bus began to spin uncontrollably and toppled into the roadside embankment. Past incidents at this location have resulted in multiple casualties, prompting repeated calls for better road engineering and signage.

Although the accident happened en route to Phuket, it has added to growing anxiety among travelers heading in all directions, including the eastern seaboard and Pattaya — a city that draws millions annually.

While Pattaya itself remains a top-tier tourism hub, the increasing frequency of road accidents across Thailand, especially involving tour buses, has raised red flags among safety-conscious travelers. With many visitors relying on long-haul buses to reach beach towns or connect with other cities, concerns are growing over the quality of vehicle maintenance, driver fatigue, road conditions, and the lack of consistent enforcement of safety regulations — especially during adverse weather.



Authorities continue to urge transport operators to conduct stricter vehicle checks, rotate drivers more responsibly, and monitor known accident-prone areas. But many believe that a comprehensive overhaul — including improved infrastructure, clearer accident data reporting, and a national travel safety hotline — is overdue.

For emergencies or travel safety concerns in Pattaya, tourists can contact the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337 (available 24 hours).



































