Pattaya cannabis vendors to receive training as doctor’s prescription now required for sales; home cultivation still allowed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday new regulations requiring cannabis dispensaries to obtain a doctor’s prescription before selling cannabis products, marking a significant step to tighten control over the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.

Dr. Tanakrit Jitareerat, Secretary to the Public Health Minister, explained that the sharp tenfold increase in cannabis use since decriminalization necessitated these stricter measures. Under the new policy, cannabis is classified as a doctor-controlled herbal plant, mandating medical prescriptions for sales and standardized production sources to ensure product safety and traceability.







To facilitate compliance, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has introduced a specific herbal prescription form that dispensaries must use. This system guarantees that cannabis sales are fully traceable from certified producers to end consumers.

Importantly for Pattaya, a city known for its vibrant cannabis retail sector, the ministry confirmed that the approximately 18,000 existing cannabis shops nationwide—including those in Pattaya—will remain operational. To help these vendors adapt to the new regulations, the ministry will conduct training sessions, starting with medical professionals on July 16, followed by cannabis vendor training on July 17, ensuring a smooth transition to the prescription-based sales model.



While the new rules impose tighter sales controls, home cultivation for personal use remains legal, allowing individuals to grow cannabis plants privately. However, selling cannabis without proper authorization or prescription will result in legal penalties.

The government is currently soliciting public feedback on new licensing regulations, with consultations open until July 12, 2025. This regulatory update aims to balance public health and safety with the growth of Thailand’s emerging cannabis industry.



































