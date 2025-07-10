Would Pattaya street racers listen to parents, police — or no one — when speed conquers?

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a society increasingly rattled by the roar of modified motorbikes and teenage street racers, the question echoes across communities like Pattaya and its surrounding districts: when speed takes over, who will young riders listen to?

That concern was front and center in Na Jomtien this week, where local police caught several students from Sattahip Technical College riding illegally modified motorcycles equipped with loud exhaust pipes. But rather than simply issue fines or seize vehicles, officers at Na Jomtien Police Station tried a different approach — cooperation.







On July 8, Pol. Col. Patthana Robroo, superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, invited parents and school officials to sit down and work out a plan focused not just on punishment, but long-term behavioral change. The goal: change attitudes, not just exhaust systems.

The meeting emphasized three key strategies: adjusting student behavior and mindset, strengthening collaboration between home, school, and law enforcement, and offering chances for reform instead of rushing to penalize. As one officer put it:

“Exhaust pipes may be loud — but the voices of adults must be louder.”



The campaign acknowledges a simple but often overlooked truth: young people can’t navigate life alone. If they’re racing headfirst into danger, it’s not just police who need to intervene. Parents, teachers, and community leaders must walk alongside them — not behind, and never too late.

In Pattaya and its nearby towns, where high-speed antics often end in crashes, arrests, or worse, this kind of proactive partnership may be the only way to shift the culture before it’s too late. Whether teens actually listen — to sirens, scolding, or sincere concern — remains to be seen. But it’s clear that when speed conquers, silence is no longer an option.



































