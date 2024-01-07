Toddler abandoned by mother rescued in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 3-year-old girl named Pern (fictional name) was discovered alone in a locked house on Soi Tung Klom Tan Man 17 in the Nongprue municipality, east Pattaya, on January 5. Authorities were alerted after neighbours, who had been providing sustenance through the window, expressed their concerns about the child’s abandonment.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam and Superintendent Pol. Col. Thawee Kudtalang, along with Social Welfare Department Director Niramol Thamthattho, visited the scene to assist the child. Pern was found in good condition with essential amenities inside the house, including electricity, water, clothes, documents, and a mobile phone. The girl handed over the keys to the authorities to access the locked house.







Niramol revealed that this wasn’t the first time Pern had been left alone by her mother, who had previously hired a neighbour for childcare but ceased payments. Contacting Pern’s mother by phone, the authorities requested her to sign documents for the transfer of custody of the girl to “Ban Jing Jai,” a local charity specializing in caring for children in need. The mother agreed and promised to attend a later meeting.

Pern was subsequently taken to the Ban Jing Jai Children’s Home, where she was welcomed by other children and provided with an array of toys. Staff at the facility reported her happiness and safety, expressing hope that the mother would collaborate to secure a better future for her daughter.































