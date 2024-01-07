Russian biker’s nightly rampage shatters peace in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Flower Land, a housing estate on Soi Siam Country Club Road, east Pattaya, have endured a week-long ordeal of disrupted sleep due to a foreigner’s late-night motorcycle activities in the parking lot.

A concerned news reporter from the local media responded to complaints from residents and visited the scene on January 5. The reporter promptly alerted the police, who arrived to find a Russian man on a black Big Bike in the parking lot. Both the individual and the motorcycle were escorted to Nongprue Police Station for questioning.







Sakawjai, 32, one of the affected residents, shared with the reporter that the foreigner had been repeatedly riding the bike, creating excessive noise by revving the engine and doing wheelies for two to three hours each night over the past four or five nights. The disruptive noise had left Sakawjai and her neighbours sleep-deprived. Despite attempts to communicate with the Russian, he remained unresponsive. Frustrated, the residents sought assistance from both the media and the police to address the issue.

During the police station interview, the foreigner claimed ignorance about the nearby residents and apologized for the disturbance, citing his use of the parking lot as a place to exercise with his bike. He assured the residents, the media, and the police that he did not intend to cause trouble and promised not to repeat his disruptive behaviour.







The police issued a warning and documented the incident, cautioning the individual that any recurrence would result in legal consequences. Additionally, they advised him to find a more suitable location for bike-related activities that would not disturb others. Expressing relief and gratitude, the residents acknowledged the media and the police for their prompt assistance. They expressed hope that the Russian would uphold his promise, showing respect for the peace and quiet of Flower Land.































