Thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in Upper Thailand; temperatures expected to drop by 3-5°C

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the upper regions of Thailand, forecasting unstable weather conditions with the potential for summer storms. The storms could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas, with temperatures expected to drop by 3-5°C following the storms.







A cold air mass from China has moved across northern Laos and is expected to cover parts of northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea today. This shift in weather patterns will cause hot temperatures to drop and result in a brief period of cooler weather. Residents are urged to stay cautious of the approaching storms and avoid traveling in areas with severe weather or staying near large trees and weak structures.

The department also cautioned about the accumulation of dust and smoke in northern and northeastern regions, where air quality is moderate to high due to weak to moderate wind conditions. In addition, the southern region may experience isolated thunderstorms and rough seas, with waves in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea reaching up to 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in these conditions.























