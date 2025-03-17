Debate sparks over Pattaya’s nightlife taxation and public safety measures

PATTAYA, Thailand – In recent discussions surrounding Pattaya’s nightlife industry, several community members have voiced their opinions on taxation and public safety measures. One commenter expressed skepticism about tax compliance, stating, “I thought nobody pays tax in Thailand, especially salons and nail shops.” This sentiment reflects a common perception regarding tax practices within certain sectors.

Contrary to this belief, the Thai government has implemented tax policies affecting entertainment venues. Notably, the excise tax rate for establishments such as nightclubs, discos, bars, and cocktail lounges was reduced from 10% to 5% for previous year, and may continue for 2025. This measure aims to boost the economy and support the tourism industry.







Another community member emphasized the need to address public safety concerns, particularly in areas like Soi 6, suggesting increased police patrols and strict enforcement against public intoxication. They proposed that intoxicated individuals, especially foreigners, should face arrest and potential deportation, and that bars serving already-intoxicated patrons should be shut down.

These discussions highlight ongoing debates about taxation and public safety in Pattaya’s nightlife scene, reflecting diverse perspectives within the community.























