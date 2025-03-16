Thailand’s Next Trans Queen – ‘Priyakorn’ an art teacher from Chonburi, crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – The grand finale of Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2025: Moving Forward took place on the night of March 15, at the Tiffany Show Theater in Pattaya, concluding in a spectacular fashion.

The event kicked off with a dazzling Tiffany Show-style opening performance, featuring all 34 contestants. The excitement soared as the top 20 finalists were announced, met with thunderous cheers from the crowd. The competition intensified with the evening gown round, where the top 10 were selected, followed by the swimsuit round, which further narrowed the field to six contestants. The final three then faced a Q&A session with the judges, determining the ultimate winner of the coveted title.







As anticipation reached its peak, “Androy” Priyakorn Phornphrom, a 29-year-old transgender art teacher from Chonburi, was crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2025, marking a well-deserved victory with her beauty, charisma, intelligence, and eloquence. Napitchaya “Namfah” Phimpru was named 1st runner-up, while Irada “Aim” Techanurak secured 2nd runner-up.

The newly crowned Miss Tiffany’s Universe 2025 will represent Thailand at the Miss International Queen 2025, the world’s leading transgender beauty pageant, set to take place in Thailand this August.

The competition showcased talent, confidence, and diversity, reinforcing Miss Tiffany’s Universe’s legacy as a platform for empowerment and inclusion in the transgender community.

































