Pattaya Mayor assures safety and cleanliness after Indian tourists sleeping on beach viral video

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is facing a wave of online criticism after a viral video surfaced showing a large group of Indian tourists (approximately 100 people) lying on the beach, with some sleeping and others drinking beer amidst a pile of litter. The video, posted on Instagram with the caption “Indian Tourists in Pattaya,” has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning why the tourists did not book hotel accommodations and criticizing their behavior as inappropriate, potentially harming Pattaya’s image.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet responded to the controversy, acknowledging that Pattaya has seen a significant rise in Indian tourism, particularly during the high season. He explained that the area had recently seen a beach sand filling project, turning the beach into a 24-hour relaxation spot for both tourists and locals.







“The Pattaya beach is a public space and cannot be closed. We have staff from the Pattaya Municipal Police, Tourist Police, and officers to maintain order 24 hours a day. However, if tourists are not causing a disturbance or breaking any laws, we have no authority to stop them from lying on the beach. If any fights, loud noise, or alcohol-related disturbances occur, we will take immediate legal action,” Mayor Poramet stated.

Regarding the litter issue on the beach, Pattaya City has regulations imposing fines of up to 2,000 Baht for littering. To ensure safety and enforce rules, Pattaya has installed high-mast lighting and surveillance cameras across the beach.



Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to welcoming tourists from around the world but emphasized the importance of respecting local rules to preserve the destination’s international image. Authorities warned that strict measures would be enforced if any legal violations, such as causing disturbances or littering, are identified.







































