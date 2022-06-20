Thieves ransack Jomtien beach vendor’s stash of drinks and umbrella stands

A Jomtien Beach vendor complained to Pattaya City Hall that thieves had stolen his stash of drinks in an icebox and also nicked many umbrella poles and stands in the dark of night.

On June 17, four city councilors accompanied by Pattaya police hastened to the scene of the crime to investigate. They saw that the latch of the icebox had been broken off enabling the thieves to steal the drinks. The vendor also reported that many of his umbrella poles and stands were stolen.







The dejected beach vendor told the press that he had no income for a very long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now that he can start working again, he gets robbed of his property that he needs to earn a living.

He hoped the police will be able to investigate and arrest the thieves and that they will beef up security along the beach to prevent this sort of crime from happening again.































