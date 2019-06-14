Thepprasit Market neighbors fighting traffic, crowds

Neighbors of the Thepprasit Market are fighting back against the traffic and crowds from the weekend flea market that has invaded their lives for a decade.

Kheha Thepprasit Village Chief Kerkchai Wanwisa and a group of residents met June 12 with Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad, Chonburi Housing Authority Branch 1 Director Amorn Pungkaew and representatives of market operator Muang Pattana Co. to work out a solution to complaints that prompted Banglamung District to issue an order April 19 to resolve problems related to Muang’s use of village common space.

Muang Pattaya is using both common space in front of the village to host the market itself and space behind the village for parking. Surrounded by shoppers and vendors for 10 years, residents are sick of it and want the market scaled back.

Nothing was decided at the meeting and another session was scheduled after the National Housing Authority provides guidance to Banglamung officials. (PCPR)