Pattaya to patch South Road sidewalks

Pattaya will repair broken sidewalks on South Road following complaints and embarrassing social media posts.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad on June 11 surveyed the disaster zone that make up the footpaths on each side of the busy road between sois 2 and 6 near the CAT Telecom building.

While in the neighborhood, the deputy mayor also checked out flooding problems at the intersection of Sukhumvit Soi 46/4 and Soi Khopai 4.

Officials determined that the Provincial Waterworks Authority was to blame for most the damage due to a half-hearted effort at rebuilding the sidewalks after working on underground pipes.

In one case shown on social media, however, the photos posted were old and did not reflect reality, Pattana said. Repairs had been completed by the time the images were put online.

Pattaya also will direct TOT Co. to remove three abandoned pay telephone booths and repair a pedestrian-crossing signal its workers broke.

Regarding the flooding problems, Pattana ordered city engineers to install temporary pumps in the neighborhood until small underground drainage pipes can be replaced. (PCPR)