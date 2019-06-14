Pattaya hotel manager arrested for robbing guest

Police arrested a hotel manager for allegedly stealing more than 35,000 baht from an Argentine guest at a Pattaya hotel.

Sathita Tie, 39, was apprehended in front of a McDonald’s on Second Road June 11 after going on the lam following the April 6 burglary at the unidentified Second Road hotel.

Tourist Irina Cueva, 22, lost 35,000 baht and US$100 when Sathita allegedly used a spare key to open a safe deposit box in the hotel room. The manager was the only one with the spare key.

At the time, Sathita confessed and promised to return the money, but disappeared.

When arrested Tuesday, she told tourist police that she knew Cueva personally and that money was a loan, not stolen.