Thailand’s Struggle with English Proficiency – You get what you pay for

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite Thailand’s rapid economic growth and its ambitions to expand as a global tourism and business hub, one major hurdle remains: English proficiency. Year after year, Thailand ranks low on global English proficiency indices, lagging behind many of its regional neighbors. While the country continues to develop its infrastructure and economy, its approach to English education remains fundamentally flawed, largely due to inadequate investment and systemic issues within its education system.

Low Rankings, Unchanging Trends: Thailand consistently ranks in the lower tiers of the EF English Proficiency Index, trailing behind nations like Singapore, Malaysia, and even Vietnam. The problem is not a lack of interest—many Thais recognize the importance of English for career growth and international business. However, the execution of language education leaves much to be desired.







The Cost of Cutting Corners: One of the main reasons Thailand struggles with English proficiency is the low investment in quality language education. Many public schools lack properly trained English teachers, and salaries for foreign instructors are often not competitive enough to attract highly skilled educators. Instead, many institutions hire unqualified individuals simply because they are native speakers, without ensuring they have the credentials to teach effectively.

Additionally, rote learning and outdated teaching methods dominate Thai classrooms, emphasizing memorization over practical communication skills. As a result, students graduate with little confidence in their English-speaking abilities and struggle to use the language in real-world situations.



A Missed Opportunity for Growth: Thailand’s heavy reliance on tourism and international business makes English proficiency an essential skill. Yet, poor language skills continue to hinder economic progress. Many Thai professionals face barriers when seeking international job opportunities, and businesses struggle to compete in a globalized market.

Furthermore, foreign tourists and expatriates often find it challenging to communicate with locals, leading to frustration and missed economic opportunities. If Thailand wants to remain competitive as a top travel and business destination, significant improvements in English education are necessary.







A Way Forward?

For Thailand to improve its English proficiency, it must move beyond superficial expansions and invest in real educational reform. Higher salaries and proper training for English teachers, modernized curriculums focusing on communication rather than rote learning, and greater emphasis on English exposure outside the classroom are key steps toward improvement.

Until then, Thailand can continue expanding its economy and tourism industry all it wants, but without addressing its deep-rooted issues in language education, it will remain at the bottom of English proficiency rankings. You truly get what you pay for.































