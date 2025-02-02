Pattaya and Bangkok temperatures rising; monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weakening

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that temperatures in upper Thailand will increase by 1-2°C due to a weakening high-pressure system. The northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool to cold weather, while central Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, the eastern region, and southern Thailand will experience cooler mornings. The mountainous areas will have cold to freezing conditions.







Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against the cold and be cautious of fire hazards due to the dry weather. Morning fog may also impact visibility, so extra care is needed when traveling. Additionally, the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is weakening, resulting in waves of around 1 meter in height.

Air quality in upper Thailand is moderate to somewhat high, with a tendency to increase due to the weakening winds.































