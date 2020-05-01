Thailand will lift alcohol sales ban on Sunday, May 3

Deputy Prime Minister Visanu Krue-ngam announced Friday night that sales of alcoholic drinks will be permitted as of Sunday May 3.







He said alcoholic drinks are not forbidden substances, therefore they can be sold. They can be sold at shops and restaurants in hotels, airports, train stations, bus depots, food and drinks shops, convenience stores, mobile carts.

Strict social distancing procedures must be maintained, therefore consumption of alcoholic beverages in the premises or in public places is strictly forbidden. A person can buy the drinks at outlets including restaurants to be consumed in the privacy of your homes only.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also announced regulations on other issues, including a ban on Inter-provincial travels effective from May 3 onwards. If the person has valid reasons to travel, relevant documents must be to shown to officials at checkpoints.

The night curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. remains in place. Law breakers will get severe punishment.

Pubs, bars, entertainment venues remained closed. Spas and massage parlors are still closed but are on the situation evaluation list.

Schools, universities, tuition institutions, training centers, nurseries, day-care homes for the aged remain closed.

All gatherings that pose risks of spreading the coronavirus are still prohibited. (TNA)





