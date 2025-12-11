Thailand updates national park opening status to help tourists plan safe nature trips

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to advise tourists on the opening/closed status of Thailand’s national parks, to ensure they can best enjoy the picturesque natural beauty and abundant flora and fauna on offer around the country.

This is normal practice, as Thailand’s national park system closes several attractions every year for a certain period, depending on weather and park conditions. Dates are varied, and the closure is often due to extreme weather, especially during the rainy months, that may create unsafe conditions and allows for some ecological recovery time.







Thailand currently has a total of 156 national parks.

The National Park Office has provided a list of the opening/closed/partially-opened status of attractions at national parks per their locations in respective Protected Areas Regional Offices nationwide. The list is available for download via this link.

Please find out more about the rules and regulations at each national park before visiting.



Contact Information

National Park Office, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Tel: +66 (0) 2562 0760-3 or +66 (0) 2561 0777 ext. 1743, 1744

Website: https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark

Facebook: National Parks of Thailand (TAT)