Construction site dirt spillage causes traffic disruption on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – City inspectors have taken action after soil and debris from a construction project spilled across South Pattaya Road, Soi 1, causing inconvenience and potential danger to motorists using the busy route, December 11.

Pattaya municipal enforcement officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports from road users that large patches of dirt had fallen onto the roadway. Officials confirmed that the soil originated from an ongoing construction site, where trucks were transporting earth without adequate containment. The spill left the road dirty and slippery, raising concerns over safety and traffic flow.







Authorities have detained those responsible and ordered the construction operator to carry out immediate cleanup of the affected area. Officials also warned the project owner to improve site management to prevent further incidents, especially as the route already experiences heavy congestion during peak hours.

The situation sparked strong reactions from the public, many of whom voiced their frustrations online:

“They already have two truck wash stations and clean-down areas. You can only expect so much,” one resident noted.

Another complained: “It happens very often. Dirt falls every day. Traffic is already bad, and this makes it worse.”

Several users pointed to similar problems elsewhere, such as in Phra Tamnak Soi 5 where hotel construction has created narrow, obstructed lanes.

One commuter added: “Please take action. When driving into South Pattaya, traffic is terrible. Trucks stop and wait to enter the site and block everyone. They show no consideration.”

Municipal officers said they will continue monitoring the area and ensure that the construction site complies with safety and cleanliness regulations to reduce risks and improve traffic conditions for the public.



































