Pattaya enjoys mild heat and cool sea breeze as southern Thailand braces for heavy rain

PATTAYA, Thailand – While the Meteorological Department has activated its “war room” to monitor heavy rainfall and potential flash floods in the deep South, conditions along Pattaya’s coastline remain calm, pleasant, and ideal for tourism.

In contrast to the severe weather alerts issued for provinces on the lower Gulf, Pattaya is experiencing a stretch of mild heat during the day and refreshing cool breezes along Jomtien and Pattaya beaches. Afternoon temperatures are hovering around 30–32°C, but the steady onshore wind keeps the beachfront comfortable for visitors.







Tourists strolling the promenade reported that the mix of warm sunshine and cooler gusts from the sea has created a perfect environment for beach activities. Vendors along the coastline said the pleasant weather has encouraged steady crowds, especially as Pattaya prepares for the SEA Games sailing and windsurfing events this week.

Meteorologists note that Pattaya is far from the current low-pressure system moving across the lower Gulf, which is expected to bring 125–250 mm of rain to the southern provinces between December 11–16. For Pattaya and most of the Eastern Seaboard, only isolated light showers are expected, mainly in the evening, with no severe conditions forecast.

Winds over the upper Gulf remain moderate, generating light waves that are favorable for water sports and coastal tourism. Local authorities continue routine safety monitoring but have not issued any special warnings for marine activity in Chonburi province.

Travel operators say the stable weather has been a welcome boost during the year-end high season, especially with international arrivals increasing ahead of major sports and tourism events.

Residents and tourists can expect the current pattern to continue over the next few days—warm daylight hours, gentle breezes by the sea, and cooler evenings ideal for outdoor dining and night markets.



































