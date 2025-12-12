Pattaya village plunged into darkness after thieves cut copper wires

PATTAYA, Thailand – An entire community in East Pattaya, was left in darkness after thieves stole copper wiring from a street-light control cabinet late on December 11. The incident was discovered by Weeraphan Kajarern, an officer from Khao Mai Kaew Subdistrict Municipality, who said he noticed a control cabinet in Moo 3 standing open and tilted in an unusual way while he was driving to inspect the area. When municipal staff checked inside, they found that both external and internal copper wires had been cut and stolen—including cables connecting all the way to the main transformer.







The theft caused a total blackout from Ban Nong Yang (Moo 3) all the way to the Ban Map Kha Wan three-way junction, leaving residents without any street lighting on a route heavily used at night. Locals reported feeling unsafe, as the area becomes extremely dark and isolated after sunset.

Police from the Khao Mai Kaew security booth and investigators from Huay Yai Police Station inspected the scene alongside Buncha Udong, former deputy chief of the local administration. They held an on-site meeting to plan preventive measures and coordinate efforts to track down those responsible.

A resident, Mr. James, who lives near the scene, told reporters that at around 10:30 PM, while he was talking with friends outside his home, the entire line of streetlights suddenly went dark—likely the same moment the thieves committed the crime.

Investigators have reviewed CCTV footage from the municipality and confirmed that they have obtained useful leads in the case, though details cannot yet be disclosed while the investigation continues. Police are now collecting evidence and working to quickly identify and arrest the culprits.



































