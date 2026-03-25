Thailand slashes Songkran airfares up to 30% despite soaring fuel costs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s aviation regulator and six domestic airlines will cut Songkran holiday airfares by up to 30%, offering nearly 30,000 discounted seats despite surging fuel costs driven by Middle East tensions.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said regional conflict has restricted flight paths and squeezed transit connections. The CAAT recommended using alternative transit hubs like China to find more economical fares, while urging travelers flying Middle Eastern carriers to monitor flight statuses closely.

For domestic travel between April 10 and 15, 2026, the CAAT coordinated with Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet to increase capacity on 11 major round-trip routes. Ticket prices will be slashed by 15% to 30% across 191 flights, totaling 29,685 seats for destinations including Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

To absorb holiday demand, Bangkok Airways is adding 24 flights to Koh Samui, while Thai Airways will deploy wide-body aircraft on select routes, adding over 3,100 combined seats. The CAAT noted that standard low-fare tickets are already nearly sold out due to peak demand, though prices are expected to drop by late April.







The measures proceed despite severe operational headwinds. The CAAT noted that aviation fuel prices have surged by over 100% since February 2026 due to the Middle East conflict. The regulator will continue to audit airline pricing structures and advises the public to book early to secure reasonable rates. (TNA)



































