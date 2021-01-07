Thailand restricts traveling in and out of Chonburi and 4 more COVID-19 control provinces

The government is imposing travel restriction in Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon provinces that have been declared as maximum COVID-19 control zones.

Anyone who want to travel to and from the five provinces must prove the necessity of their trips with documents issued by relevant officials and show their ID cards.









Prakasit Sueksongkram, assistant chief of Muang district in Chon Buri, said his district office operated around the clock to issue such daily travel documents. The office would decide later if weekly travel documents should be issued.

In Samut Sakhon, crowds of people were queuing up to seek travel documents at the Muang district office. Natapat Em-on, Muang district chief, said the people who had to regularly travel to work outside the province must seek travel documents that would be valid until Jan 31.

He authorized sub-district and municipal officials as well as village headmen to issue travel documents for irregular trips to relieve congestion at the district office. (TNA)













