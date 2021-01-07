Pattaya taxi driver’s free rides praised

A Pattaya motorcycle-taxi driver won plaudits for transporting Pattaya’s neediest for free.

Padet Chalaohom, 36, posted on his personal “Dech South Pattaya” Facebook page that disabled and homeless people, pregnant women and monks could call him for free rides during the coronavirus crisis.







Padet has worked out of a taxi stand at Big C South Pattaya for seven years after moving from Uttaradit.

He said he posted his free-rides offer to help vulnerable groups in Pattaya during the second-wave outbreak. Regular customers also get a break, with flat-rate rides at 30 baht anywhere in the city.

Padet said it’s not a lot, but it’s what he can do to help society during hard times. He urged others to do the same.





















