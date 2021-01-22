Thailand offers special COVID-19 aid to handicapped citizens

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) has prepared additional relief measures to help persons with disabilities and senior citizens who might not fit the criteria for the government’s main COVID-19 relief campaigns.

The MSDHS Permanent Secretary Patcharee Arayakul has announced that the ministry has re-allocated the budget for allowances and compensation campaigns into a central budget to help the infirm population who may be excluded from the government’s main COVID-19 relief campaigns.

The MSDHS’ special campaign in reaction to this new wave of COVID-19 outbreak will provide relief payments for eligible affected households on a case-by-case basis, with higher priority given to households which are more affected by the situation, based on reports from community development volunteers.

Mrs Patcharee said the campaign will initially give 2,000 baht in relief payments to each affected household.

The MSDHS today received a donation of a 75% organic alcohol product from the Royal Thai Police and Mahacut Company Limited. This 1,008 gallons of alcohol will be distributed by the MSDHS to villages and communities to help with their disease control operations. (NNT)