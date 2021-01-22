Bangkok threatened by high volume of PM2.5 and air pollution in the next few days

The Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, has asked for cooperation from government organizations, private companies, and members of the public in efforts to reduce PM2.5 in the air.







Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Teerapat Prayoonsit, as chairman of the subcommittee in charge of providing air pollution information to the public, has warned that from Thursday to January 25, a high volume of PM2.5 and air pollution is expected in city areas served by major roads.

The PM’s office is already cooperating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and construction companies to control sources of PM2.5.





The Permanent Secretary added that the office has also requested that the agricultural sector avoid any crop burnings at this time, as the smoke might blanket the city.

Personal and public vehicles should also be checked regularly to ensure the exhaust fumes they emit do not exceed the pollution benchmark.







Besides limiting sources of pollution, the PM’s office has also asked all ministries to maintain a work from home policy.

As for the dust conditions in Chiang Mai, the Permanent Secretary reports that a follow-up investigation found that it is air pollution from neighboring countries that has blown into the northern areas of Thailand. The problem is expected to be resolved by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, as the ministry is now cooperating with the neighboring countries in addressing the problem. (NNT)













