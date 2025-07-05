Thailand not yet included in EU’s ETIAS system — visa still required for Schengen travel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified that Thai nationals are still required to obtain a visa for entry into Schengen countries, countering recent online claims suggesting otherwise.

The ministry, citing information from the Royal Thai Embassy in Brussels, issued four key points:

Thai passport holders must continue applying for Schengen visas through normal procedures, as Thailand has not been granted visa-free status by the European Union.







The ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) — an upcoming online pre-travel screening system — applies only to nationals of countries already exempt from Schengen visas, which does not include Thailand.

The EU is currently preparing to launch a related system called EES (Entry/Exit System) in October 2025, which will record biometric data such as facial images and fingerprints, replacing traditional passport stamps for short-stay non-EU travelers. ETIAS will only come into effect after the EES is fully implemented.

Travelers are advised to check directly with the embassy or consulate of the EU country they plan to enter first to confirm the latest entry requirements.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of obtaining accurate information before traveling, especially as Europe transitions to new border control technologies.



































