Pattaya pedestrians jump aside for sidewalk riders as Singapore imposes tough fines and jail terms

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Singapore enforces tough penalties on sidewalk riders — including fines up to 50,000 baht and jail terms of up to three months — Pattaya residents are asking a familiar question: Where’s our version of traffic discipline?

Beginning July 1, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority officially enacted tough penalties for those who ride bicycles, e-scooters, or any motorized personal vehicle on designated pedestrian-only pavements. The move, aimed at protecting vulnerable footpath users like the elderly and children, comes after years of rising accidents and near-misses involving high-speed scooters and careless riders.







Under the new rules, offenders face fines of up to S$2,000 (about 50,000 baht), jail time of up to three months, or both—especially for reckless behavior or speeding. The law applies specifically to pavements marked as “footpaths only,” adjacent to bicycle lanes, and excludes all but pedestrians and those using mobility aids like wheelchairs or canes.

Meanwhile, in Pattaya — a city infamous for its traffic chaos — enforcement remains patchy at best. Motorbikes on sidewalks are still a common sight. Sidewalk vendors block pedestrian routes. Zebra crossings are often ignored. And just navigating a footpath without stepping into traffic feels like an obstacle course.

Despite repeated campaigns by City Hall and the Traffic Police to enforce order — including no-parking zones and designated crossing points — results have been inconsistent. Residents frequently voice frustration on social media over double-parked vehicles, speeding delivery bikes, and even the absence of clear signage in some areas.

If Singapore’s swift and serious response sets the benchmark, then Pattaya might have to do more than repaint crosswalks and post polite notices. Real deterrence comes from enforcement with teeth.

