Thailand eyes global investment for Laem Chabang Port expansion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Transport met with Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) to discuss investment in the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 project, Chonburi.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri held talks with Raphaël Boden, Deputy Director of Investment at TiL. The discussion focused on expanding Laem Chabang Port, particularly the development of the E1 and E2 terminals. TiL, based in Geneva, Switzerland, operates ports in 31 countries, including Singapore, South Korea, the U.S., the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.







The Thai government is prioritizing infrastructure upgrades to position Laem Chabang as a logistics hub for Indochina. The port plays a key role in facilitating trade with China and India under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plan. The project also integrates digital and eco-friendly innovations. The goal is to transform Laem Chabang into a Green Port, aligning with global sustainability initiatives.

Phase 3 of the expansion aims to boost container handling capacity from 11.1 million TEUs per year to over 20 million TEUs by this year. The project includes marine construction, terminal infrastructure, rail connectivity, and digitized port operations. Terminal F1 is expected to begin operations in 2027, followed by Terminal F2 in 2031.

Feasibility studies indicate that private-sector participation in the E terminal project will begin in 2029. The E0 terminal is scheduled for completion in 2032, while E1 and E2 are set to begin construction in 2032 and 2034, respectively.

Manaporn expressed gratitude to TiL and Mediterranean Shipping Company for their interest in the project. She emphasized the potential for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors in strengthening Thailand's maritime logistics industry.
































