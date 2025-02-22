Brace for impact as Pattaya transitioning to summer season – Thunderstorms and strong winds Feb 23-25

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that Thailand will officially enter the summer season on February 28, lasting until mid-May. Meanwhile, weather conditions will be unstable in the coming days, with thunderstorms expected in the upper regions and heavy rainfall in the south. The lower Gulf of Thailand will experience waves exceeding 3 meters.

Dr. Sukanyanee Yawinyan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department, stated that the country is currently transitioning between seasons, leading to fluctuating weather patterns. Morning temperatures remain cool, while daytime heat is increasing. Authorities warn of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and lightning in some areas, urging the public to stay alert.







From February 23-25, a moderate to strong cold air mass from China will spread over the northeastern region and the South China Sea, bringing increased moisture from southerly and southeasterly winds.

Additionally, a westerly trough from Myanmar will move across northern and upper northeastern Thailand, contributing to unstable weather. These conditions are expected to cause thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas, along with a temporary drop in temperatures. In the south, rainfall will increase, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain.



The lower Gulf of Thailand will see rough seas, with waves exceeding 3 meters in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms, while small boats should remain ashore.

Entering the Summer Season

Dr. Sukanyanee explained that Thailand’s transition to summer is determined based on two meteorological criteria:

Maximum temperatures in the upper regions (North, Northeast, Central, and East) consistently reaching 35°C or higher in over 60% of the area.







A shift in prevailing winds from the northeastern monsoon (cold season winds) to southeasterly or southerly winds.

This year, Thailand’s summer season will begin on February 28, and continue until mid-May, with an average maximum temperature of 35-36°C, similar to the normal average (35.4°C). Data collected since 1951 indicates that temperatures will not be as extreme as last year due to a weak La Niña phenomenon. However, in April—the hottest month—temperatures in 14 provinces could exceed 42°C.

These provinces include Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Loei, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum. Additionally, summer storms may occur periodically during this time.

Rainfall is expected to be 10-20% above normal, but summer showers tend to be brief and localized. The Meteorological Department advises the public to conserve water in preparation for the dry season. Further updates and weather warnings will be issued as necessary. (TNA)





































