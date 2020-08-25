Thailand Eastern Corridor U-Tapao Airport’s COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with cabinet members, namely, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Minister of Interior Gen. Anupong Paojinda, Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on, PM’s Secretary-General DissathatHotrakit, and Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, paid a visit to the 2nd Terminal of U-Tapao International Airport in Phlasubdistrict, Ban Chang district, Rayong province. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Vice Admiral Kritchaphon Rianglekjamnong, Director of U-Tapao International Airport, and airport staffs.







The Prime Minister inspected and observed the operation of the Airport’s COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center (EOC) which has been operating in an efficient and integrative manner with the Operation Center for Airport Security Emergency Situation to provide support to the operation of other concerned agencies in screening passengers entering into the country, monitoring, and sending PUIs to quarantine facilities, as well as liaising and conducting public relations ensure understanding of the incoming passengers on the implemented measures which are efficient and on par with the international standard. The Prime Minister enjoined operation officers to strictly perform their duty in accordance with the Government’s screening measures. All passengers of all flights must be screened and temperature-checked to ensure safety and boost confidence of other passengers using the U-Tapao Airport. The Prime Minister also gave moral support to the officers.















