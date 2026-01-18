Thailand debunks rumors of two-time-only visa-free entry rule for foreigners

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand has issued a warning regarding false information claiming that a new rule permits foreign nationals to enter Thailand visa-free only twice per year. The Center noted that this misinformation has led to public misunderstanding and confusion.

Wetang Phuangsup, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, dismissed these rumors after confirming with the Immigration Bureau. He clarified that no official announcement or legal amendment has been made to limit visa-free entry for foreign nationals to two times per year.







Furthermore, no legal guidelines or regulations have been established regarding such a restriction. The Immigration Bureau continues to enforce existing measures, including enhanced screening of foreign nationals who frequently enter and exit the Kingdom in a pattern consistent with visa-run behavior.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society advised the public to rely exclusively on information released by official authorities, to verify facts and website links thoroughly, and to share content responsibly in order to prevent the spread of misinformation. (NNT)



































