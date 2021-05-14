Thailand considering to reduce list of provinces in ‘Dark Red Zones’, relaxing restriction measures

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 2,256 confirmed cases)
- Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorization for the Covid-19 vaccine of Moderna. The vaccine is the fourth coronavirus vaccine approved so far in the country after Sinovac Biotec, Astrazeneca, and Johnson & Johnson
- Following the improvement of the situation in a number of provinces, CCSA is considering to reduce the list of provinces in Dark Red Zones while the restriction measures will be relaxed accordingly. Details of the relaxed measures will be released tomorrow.
- SCG Group has worked with Ratchawithi hospital in building the Extended COVID19 ICU to accommodate patients that have been increasing lately. (NNT)
Note: ‘Dark Red Zones’ provinces include Chonburi (Pattaya City), Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakarn.