Thailand confirms no Nipah virus cases as airports step up health screening

PATTAYA, Thailand – Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Natthriya Thaweevong said Thailand has not detected any cases of Nipah virus, affirming that strict screening and preventive measures are in place at all international airports to safeguard public health and reassure tourists.

Natthriya said the ministry has coordinated closely with the Department of Disease Control and the Immigration Bureau to implement surveillance, screening, and quarantine procedures that meet international standards at all international disease control checkpoints. Health authorities have confirmed there is no evidence of Nipah virus transmission in Thailand.







Passengers arriving from high-risk areas are subject to enhanced screening, including temperature checks, health and travel history assessments, and epidemiological monitoring. Any suspected cases are immediately isolated and referred to the public health system in accordance with International Health Regulations.

The Department of Disease Control reported that Thailand maintains strong laboratory capacity, disease investigation systems, and a nationwide surveillance network, enabling rapid diagnosis and effective containment should suspected cases arise.



The ministry said it will continue coordinating with health and security agencies to protect both visitors and residents, while providing clear and timely information to tourism operators and travelers. The public is urged to rely on official sources, avoid sharing unverified information, and seek medical care promptly if symptoms appear after returning from abroad. (NNT)



































