Thailand approves relief measures for employees and employers in Covid-19 dark-red zones

A meeting of cabinet ministers has approved relief measures for workers and entrepreneurs in 29 provinces, classified as dark-red zones under strict enforcement of maximum COVID-19 controls.

Government Spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri, said today that the cabinet meeting agreed to expand the scope of mitigation and assistance for workers and entrepreneurs in dark-red province, according to the cabinet resolution on July 13th, 2021. The meeting agreed to raise the budget framework of relief measures from 30 billion baht to 60 billion baht, with the number of dark-red provinces up from 13 to 29. The provinces are Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Pattani, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Yala, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Songkhla, Sing Buri, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Suphan Buri and Ang Thong.







Workers and entrepreneurs in businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are entitled to financial aid. They include people who are and are not in the social security system. Nine business groups under the social security system are included in the assistance. Others entitled to the aid include five business groups under the government’s half-half co-payment and Rao Chana schemes, and they have to pass the Ministry of Finance’s evaluation. The assistance will be in accordance with the cabinet resolution on July 20th, 2021. The period of assistance in 13 dark-red provinces has been extended to two months, July and August, while other 16 dark-red provinces will receive assistance this month.



The Ministry of Labor has been instructed to draft a proposal to provide assistance to taxi drivers and public motorcycle taxi drivers who are over 65 years old and are not covered under Section 40 of the Social Security Act. They are now able to receive assistance in accordance with the cabinet resolution on July 20th, 2021, to support workers and entrepreneurs in dark-red zones. The proposal will be submitted to the cabinet meeting in the future. (NNT)























