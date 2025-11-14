Thailand approves afternoon and late-night alcohol seating, sales still ban after midnight

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Alcohol Control Committee has approved measures allowing patrons to sit and drink in restaurants from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a late-night seating period until 1 AM, while sales of alcoholic beverages will still be prohibited after midnight. The pilot program is set to run for six months starting in early December.







Health Minister Dr. Phatana Phromphat emphasized that the decision balances public health concerns with economic and social factors, particularly supporting tourism and local businesses. Provincial committees, led by governors, will monitor and report on the impact of the measure, assessing any positive or negative outcomes.



Patrons can remain seated for one hour after the midnight sales cutoff, but no alcohol may be served during this time. The Ministry of Interior is also revising related laws to align with the new measures. Authorities noted that most alcohol-related accidents occur after midnight, which is why careful monitoring is planned. Public feedback will be gathered over 15 days before official implementation.



































