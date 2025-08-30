Thai woman assaulted at Pattaya beer bar, seeks justice against staff and owner

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 35-year-old Thai woman, identified only as Ms. Ang (alias), filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station in tears after being physically assaulted by a female employee and the owner of a beer bar near Marine Plaza Hotel in South Pattaya.

Ms. Ang told police she had gone to the bar with her foreign boyfriend when a group of Arab customers entered and invited her boyfriend to drink. She declined the invitation, explaining they came to spend private time together, and had already paid for drinks for the staff. However, a female bar worker allegedly attacked her without provocation. Shockingly, the bar owner also joined in the assault instead of intervening.







Tourists at the scene intervened to stop the fight. When Ms. Ang declared she would file a police report, the bar owner allegedly taunted her, claiming to have police connections and daring her to proceed.

“I feel deeply disappointed by such violent behavior from business operators toward customers. It not only harmed me but also damaged Pattaya’s tourism image,” Ms. Ang said. She added that she trusts police to ensure fairness and hopes her injuries will not be in vain.



































