Thai scavenger in Sattahip surviving through pandemic

While the coronavirus has put millions of Thais out of work, it hasn’t hurt a Sattahip trash scavenger.







Boonyod Mulsurin, 64, lost her job as a housekeeper four years ago and began riding around on her sidecar motorbike, picking through garbage to collect recyclables. Unglamorous and smelly work, but it afforded her thousands of baht in income each month.

When her 39-year-old daughter lost her job due to the coronavirus crisis, however, things got tricky.

They applied for 5,000-baht monthly payments from the government. Together with donations from charities and generous people, Boonyod said they’re making ends meet and hope to get through the crisis without further damage.





