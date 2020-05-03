6 new COVID-19 cases reported, 1 returnee from India and 1 from Japan

BANGKOK – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported six new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection as the total rose to 2,966 including 2,732 recovery cases and 180 patients still at hospital. No new deaths were reported.







CCSA spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the accumulated cases comprised 1,695 in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 94 in the North, 379 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 687 in the South.

The 2,732 recovery cases included 13 patients who were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours. The death toll remained unchanged at 54.







The six new cases consisted of two (in Phuket and Bangkok) who were in close contact with previous patients, two found with proactive tests in Choeng Talay sub-district of Thalang district in Phuket province, and two returnees quarantined in Bangkok. One returnee was from India and the other from Japan. (TNA)











