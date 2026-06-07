Thai Restaurant Association warns of closures without expanded state support

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Restaurant Association has called on the government to expand eligibility for the “Thai Chuay Thai Plus 60/40” economic stimulus program, warning that thousands of small restaurants are facing mounting financial pressure despite operating legally and contributing significantly to employment and tax revenues. On June 7, Thai Restaurant Association President Thiniwan Kulmongkol submitted an open letter to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, requesting additional support measures for small restaurant operators currently excluded from the scheme. The association said many restaurants generating between 10,000 and 30,000 baht in daily sales, equivalent to annual revenues of 2-5 million baht, are struggling to remain afloat. These businesses typically employ between five and 20 workers and comply with VAT, social security, and other legal requirements.







According to the association, restaurant sales have fallen by 30-50 percent on average during the second quarter of 2026, while food ingredient costs have risen by 15-20 percent. Operators are also facing higher labor costs, worker shortages, rising utility bills, rental expenses, marketing costs, and delivery platform fees. As a result, many restaurant owners are operating at a loss in order to retain staff and keep their businesses running. The association noted that Thailand’s restaurant industry is valued at more than 700 billion baht and supports millions of jobs through links to agriculture, food production, transportation, and the service sector.



Currently, businesses must have annual revenue of no more than 1.8 million baht to qualify for the Thai Chuay Thai Plus program. The association is proposing that the threshold be raised to cover restaurants earning between 2 million and 5 million baht annually, arguing that such a move would create a fairer system for businesses operating within the tax and social security frameworks. The association said expanding support for small restaurants would help preserve jobs, stimulate domestic spending, and contribute to Thailand’s economic recovery.

















































