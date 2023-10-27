Thai prime minister to push for sex and gender law reforms

Premier Srettha Thavisin has promised to push for parliamentary approval next year of three separate bills to legislate for gay marriage, lawful prostitution and gender choice. All subjects were approved in principle by the previous military-backed administration of General Prayut, but they then became stuck in committee and the thorny run-up to the 2023 general election.







The gay reform will change section 1448 of the civil and criminal code so that marriage is no longer restricted to Thai men and women but will be available regardless of gender. The implication is that gay couples will have exactly the same rights in law as heterosexuals, including pensions and adoption issues. Same sex marriage between a Thai national and a foreigner has yet to be clarified.

For the first time since the 1960s, adult prostitution will become legitimate as sex workers (female or male) will be legal professionals who will have the same rights and responsibilities as all other Thais in lawful employment. The implications of the legislation for Thailand’s nitery entertainment businesses, including go go bars and their working practices, have still to be demystified.







The third bill will concern gender identity and will oblige official certificates (for example ID cards and passports) to accept the gender that a Thai individual identifies as, whether male or female or other. Srettha said that he intends to push for all three major reforms to be passed simultaneously under one heading. Parliamentary approval for the trio of issues is certain as the largest parties, including Pheu Thai and Move Forward, are already committed to support the reforms. Once the laws are changed, Thailand will have the most liberal legal environment in Asia for the subjects identified.













