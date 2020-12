It was the Chonburi police calling for help after a giant python invaded their station’s break room.

Officers rang up the Chonburi Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department Dec. 15 to report that a monster reptile had crawled into the investigation division’s coffee room.







Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Prakong Phoporn informed him that coffee, papers and other items had been sprayed across the break room floor. When he went to check, he saw the python hiding in a corner.