Thai Police bust Korean-Chinese call center gang in Pattaya, 8 arrested and equipment seized

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Tourist Police, in collaboration with the South Korean Embassy and Chonburi Immigration, have dismantled a major Korean-Chinese call center network operating out of Huai Yai and Na Jomtien areas in Chonburi province. The crackdown followed a tip-off from a 31-year-old South Korean national, Mr. Hyunsub An, who was found injured and allegedly betrayed by his own gang members.







Investigators traced the operation to two residences and a commercial building used as the gang’s base. Eight suspects — six South Korean men, one South Korean woman, and one Chinese man — were arrested. Authorities seized 17 computers, 15 mobile phones, and internet routers used in the fraudulent operation.



The call center had been divided into multiple rooms for specific roles, including impersonating government officials and managing commands. Some equipment had already been removed, indicating that part of the gang may have fled. All suspects confessed to participating in call center scams and are now in immigration custody awaiting deportation and further legal proceedings.



































