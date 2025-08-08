Foreign beggars and vendors in Pattaya face fines, deportation after background checks

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya intensifies efforts to remove beggars and homeless from key tourist zones to preserve city image.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Thitiphun Phettrakun led a joint operation to regulate homeless individuals and beggars across the city, focusing on beachside areas that impact Pattaya’s image as a premier tourist destination.

Officials from the city’s Social Welfare Division, Pattaya police, Immigration Bureau, and the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute collaborated to remove unauthorized street vendors, beggars, and suspected undocumented migrants from public areas—especially in front of beachside entertainment venues.



Detainees were taken to Pattaya Police Station for background checks. Thais in need were referred to welfare centers, while foreign offenders were fined and deported. Authorities reiterated their commitment to sustainable solutions and urged the public to report suspected cases via the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s 1300 hotline.

Officials urge public to report suspected human trafficking or illegal begging to the 1300 social welfare hotline.

Officials conduct thorough background checks on detained street vendors and beggars to ensure proper legal action and support.















