Foreign beggars and vendors in Pattaya face fines, deportation after background checks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Thitiphun Phettrakun led a joint operation to regulate homeless individuals and beggars across the city, focusing on beachside areas that impact Pattaya’s image as a premier tourist destination.

Officials from the city’s Social Welfare Division, Pattaya police, Immigration Bureau, and the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute collaborated to remove unauthorized street vendors, beggars, and suspected undocumented migrants from public areas—especially in front of beachside entertainment venues.







Detainees were taken to Pattaya Police Station for background checks. Thais in need were referred to welfare centers, while foreign offenders were fined and deported. Authorities reiterated their commitment to sustainable solutions and urged the public to report suspected cases via the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s 1300 hotline.



































