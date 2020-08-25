Thai PM and his ministers begin mobile cabinet trip to Rayong and U-Tapao Airport

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with his cabinet, arrived in Rayong province on Monday (Aug 24) for a mobile cabinet meeting and to follow up on different government projects.







The cabinet ministers departed from the Military Air Terminal 2 at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok at noon, and arrived at the Royal Thai Naval Air Division in Rayong. The Prime Minister visited U-Tapao Airport’s emergency operations center for COVID-19 response in Ban Chang district, and inspected the passenger screening process. He then presided over a ceremony to open Motorway 7, which connects Pattaya and Map Ta Phut.

The Prime Minister met with members of the public and entrepreneurs at Roi Sao market in Muang Rayong district, before meeting with local people and representatives from the tourism industry. He followed up on the work of Pracharath Rak Samakkee Rayong (Social Enterprise) Company Limited, and checked out community products and the way of life of local fishermen in Suan Son – Klaeng village. He then released female flower crabs into the sea.

The cabinet ministers followed up on their respective work, such as water management, the Eastern Economic Corridor’s (EEC) infrastructure development project, green industry promotion, agricultural and human resource development.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting on economic and social development in the eastern region and the mobile cabinet at the Star Convention Hotel. The venue will be used to support private sector service businesses.

During the mobile cabinet meeting, Rayong province will propose a number of important projects. They include a project to improve water management efficiency in the EEC, an extension of the Motorway, linking U-Tapao checkpoint and U-Tapao Airport, a high-speed train extension to Rayong train station, a mass transit system development to support the EEC and the Pluak Daeng Development and Service Center by royal initiative. (NNT)













