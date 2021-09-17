Thai navy intercepts fishing boat turned illegal fuel tanker

Patcharapol Panrak
The Royal Thai Navy First Naval Area Command intercepted a modified fishing boat and arrested its captain and crew for smuggling untaxed diesel fuel.

The Royal Thai Navy intercepted a modified fishing boat transporting 50,000 liters of untaxed diesel fuel off Rayong.

The First Naval Area Command was tipped off that the 92-ton K. Kanjana 9 would be hauling the illegal fuel Sept. 15. A patrol boat with navy, marine police and Excise Office personnel was dispatched. They found the vessel about two nautical miles off Pak Nam Krasae.



The captain of the fishing boat-turned-tanker, Salit Popat, 64, and four Thai crewmen were arrested. The boat and the 50,000 liters of petroleum were impounded and taken to Sattahip Naval Base.

All face charges of evading excise taxes, and the captain faces the additional charge of using the wrong type of vessel to haul fuel.

Boat captain Salit Popat points out how the vessel’s holds had been modified to transport untaxed fuel instead of fish.



The boat and 50,000 liters of petroleum were impounded and taken to Sattahip Naval Base.









