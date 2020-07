Sailors cleaned hyacinth out of a Sattahip canal to help reduce flooding.

Rear Adm. Utai Chewasutti kicked off the July 16 cleanup at the Juk Samet Canal with 100 conscripts from the Air and Coastal Defense Command using hand tools and heavy machinery.







The Juk Samet Canal runs through navy housing complexes and is important in keeping the area free of flooding after rainstorms. The plants slow water drainage to the sea and trap trash, creating even larger bottlenecks.