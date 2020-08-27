Thai man jumps to his death from quarantine hotel in Pattaya-Jomtien

Thai Prime Minister expressed condolence over the death of a man, who jumped to death while being quarantined in Chonburi.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha extended condolences to the family of Phon Prom-ngam, a Buriram native, who jumped off a hotel building where he was quarantined on the second day of his return from Israel, said Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantawanich.

He died at the scene and his body was taken to Bang Lamung hospital. The police are investigating into the cause of his death.

The 39-year-old man arrived in Thailand on Aug 25 and travelled along with 167 others to the state quarantine at a hotel in Jomtien, Pattaya.

The prime minister ordered local officials to follow the legal procedure and disease control measures in handling the case and to assist his relatives in sending his body to the hometown for a religious ceremony, the ministry spokesman said. (TNA)











